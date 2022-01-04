Master Chief Aubrey Gillespie, senior enlisted leader, Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach, and the entire IWTC Virginia Beach chiefs mess observed morning colors in honor of the birthday of the Navy’s chief petty officer rate on Apr. 1, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 15:21
|Photo ID:
|7137621
|VIRIN:
|220401-N-N0484-1001
|Resolution:
|3000x2132
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IWTC Virginia Beach First Female Senior Enlisted Leader Reflects on 129 Years of Deckplate Leadership, by Kurt Van Slooten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IWTC Virginia Beach First Female Senior Enlisted Leader Reflects on 129 Years of Deckplate Leadership
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT