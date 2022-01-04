Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWTC Virginia Beach First Female Senior Enlisted Leader Reflects on 129 Years of Deckplate Leadership

    IWTC Virginia Beach First Female Senior Enlisted Leader Reflects on 129 Years of Deckplate Leadership

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Kurt Van Slooten 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    Master Chief Aubrey Gillespie, senior enlisted leader, Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach, and the entire IWTC Virginia Beach chiefs mess observed morning colors in honor of the birthday of the Navy’s chief petty officer rate on Apr. 1, 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 15:21
    Photo ID: 7137621
    VIRIN: 220401-N-N0484-1001
    Resolution: 3000x2132
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    This work, IWTC Virginia Beach First Female Senior Enlisted Leader Reflects on 129 Years of Deckplate Leadership, by Kurt Van Slooten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NETC
    CPO Birthday
    CIWT
    IWTC Virginia Beach

