A good Samaritan reported a migrant vessel taking on water to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately noon, about six miles off Marathon, April 8, 2022. The people were repatriated on April 11, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 14:52 Photo ID: 7137581 VIRIN: 220408-G-G0107-1000 Resolution: 768x1024 Size: 197.67 KB Location: FL, US Web Views: 27 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard repatriates 55 people to Cuba, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.