A good Samaritan reported a migrant vessel taking on water to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately noon, about six miles off Marathon, April 8, 2022. The people were repatriated on April 11, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 14:52
|Photo ID:
|7137581
|VIRIN:
|220408-G-G0107-1000
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|197.67 KB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|27
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 55 people to Cuba, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT