Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard repatriates 55 people to Cuba

    Coast Guard repatriates 55 people to Cuba

    FL, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A good Samaritan reported a migrant vessel taking on water to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately noon, about six miles off Marathon, April 8, 2022. The people were repatriated on April 11, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 14:52
    Photo ID: 7137581
    VIRIN: 220408-G-G0107-1000
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 197.67 KB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 27
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 55 people to Cuba, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    key west
    cuba
    migration
    illegal migration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT