    Military children participate in Month of the Military Child parade

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Yepez 

    Buckley Garrison

    Military children get ready to participate in a parade for The Month of the Military Child at the Child Development Center on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., April 1, 2022. Members of Buckley SFB also expressed their gratitude by wearing purple to represent all military branches. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military children participate in Month of the Military Child parade, by A1C Madelyn Yepez

    TAGS

    CDC
    Parade
    Month of the Military Child
    Purple Up
    Buckley SFB

