Military children get ready to participate in a parade for The Month of the Military Child at the Child Development Center on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., April 1, 2022. The reason the color purple is used to represent The Month of the Military Child is because it refers to the joint environment of the military, encompassing all service branches. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 11:44
|Photo ID:
|7137202
|VIRIN:
|220401-X-UC044-1003
|Resolution:
|2100x1409
|Size:
|662.96 KB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Children participate in celebrating "Purple Up", by A1C Madelyn Yepez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
