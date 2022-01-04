Military Children participate in celebrating "Purple Up"

Military children get ready to participate in a parade for The Month of the Military Child at the Child Development Center on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., April 1, 2022. The reason the color purple is used to represent The Month of the Military Child is because it refers to the joint environment of the military, encompassing all service branches. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)

