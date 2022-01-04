Military Children participate in celebrating "Purple Up"

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Yepez 

    Buckley Garrison

    Military children get ready to participate in a parade for The Month of the Military Child at the Child Development Center on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., April 1, 2022. The reason the color purple is used to represent The Month of the Military Child is because it refers to the joint environment of the military, encompassing all service branches. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)

    TAGS

    Child Development Center
    military
    Month of the Military Child
    Buckley
    Purple Up

