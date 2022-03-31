NMLPDC Leader Development Academy Director at NM-101

Captain Lisa A. White, Director of the Leader Development Academy at Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC) sharing her vast experience on leadership to the Navy Medicine-101 Class 22-40.

The NMLPDC's NM-101 course is designed to provide new Naval Medical Department officers of all Corps with an indoctrination into Navy Medicine in preparation for operational assignments with the Fleet and Marine Forces around the world.

