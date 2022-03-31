Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMLPDC Leader Development Academy Director at NM-101

    NMLPDC Leader Development Academy Director at NM-101

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Emilio Velez 

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    Captain Lisa A. White, Director of the Leader Development Academy at Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC) sharing her vast experience on leadership to the Navy Medicine-101 Class 22-40.
    The NMLPDC's NM-101 course is designed to provide new Naval Medical Department officers of all Corps with an indoctrination into Navy Medicine in preparation for operational assignments with the Fleet and Marine Forces around the world.

