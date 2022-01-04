Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Month of the Military Child

    Month of the Military Child

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Buckley Garrison

    Col. Marcus Jackson, Buckley Garrison commander, recognizes military children for The Month of the Military Child at the Child Development Center on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. April 1, 2022. Jackson emphasized the unique challenges military children have to endure such as dealing with uncertainty and concern for their parents when they’re deployed. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 11:40
    Photo ID: 7137179
    VIRIN: 220401-X-UC044-1001
    Resolution: 2100x1330
    Size: 530.47 KB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Month of the Military Child
    Purple Up
    Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT