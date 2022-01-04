Col. Marcus Jackson, Buckley Garrison commander, recognizes military children for The Month of the Military Child at the Child Development Center on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. April 1, 2022. Jackson emphasized the unique challenges military children have to endure such as dealing with uncertainty and concern for their parents when they’re deployed. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 11:40 Photo ID: 7137179 VIRIN: 220401-X-UC044-1001 Resolution: 2100x1330 Size: 530.47 KB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Month of the Military Child, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.