Col. Marcus Jackson, Buckley Garrison commander, recognizes military children for The Month of the Military Child at the Child Development Center on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. April 1, 2022. Jackson emphasized the unique challenges military children have to endure such as dealing with uncertainty and concern for their parents when they’re deployed. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 11:40
|Photo ID:
|7137179
|VIRIN:
|220401-X-UC044-1001
|Resolution:
|2100x1330
|Size:
|530.47 KB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT