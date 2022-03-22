Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Atlantic Holds Integration, Testing Event of Marine Corps C4ISR Capabilities

    NIWC Atlantic Holds Integration, Testing Event of Marine Corps C4ISR Capabilities

    N. CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Joseph Bullinger 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    220322-N-GB257-003 Charleston, S.C. (March 22, 2022) Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic’s Shannon Rolader, Electronic Warfare Systems tech lead, explains operations of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Communications Emitter Sensing and Attacking System (CESAS) II backpack variant to Sgt. Jose Schmidt, radio operator with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force. CESAS II, a high-powered electronic attack asset that enables Marines to detect, deny and disrupt threats, was one of dozens of other systems involved in NIWC Atlantic’s System of Systems Naval Integration Experiment in late March, where engineers tested prototypes and better integrated some of the Marine Corps’ most sophisticated technologies. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 08:57
    All Systems on Deck: NIWC Atlantic Holds Integration, Testing Event of Marine Corps C4ISR Capabilities

