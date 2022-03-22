220322-N-GB257-003 Charleston, S.C. (March 22, 2022) Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic’s Shannon Rolader, Electronic Warfare Systems tech lead, explains operations of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Communications Emitter Sensing and Attacking System (CESAS) II backpack variant to Sgt. Jose Schmidt, radio operator with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force. CESAS II, a high-powered electronic attack asset that enables Marines to detect, deny and disrupt threats, was one of dozens of other systems involved in NIWC Atlantic’s System of Systems Naval Integration Experiment in late March, where engineers tested prototypes and better integrated some of the Marine Corps’ most sophisticated technologies. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 08:57 Photo ID: 7136699 VIRIN: 220322-N-GB257-003 Resolution: 4484x6951 Size: 3.68 MB Location: N. CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NIWC Atlantic Holds Integration, Testing Event of Marine Corps C4ISR Capabilities, by Joseph Bullinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.