An Airman assigned to the 911th Security Forces Squadron poses for a photo with his daughter at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April 9, 2022. April is designated as the Month of the Military Child by the Department of Defense Education Activity and was established to underscore the important role children play in the Armed Forces community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 09:03
|Photo ID:
|7136692
|VIRIN:
|220409-F-UJ876-1016
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.94 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child, by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Department of Defense
C-17
DoD
Pittsburgh
Globemaster III
Air Force Reserve
Airman Magazine
911th Airlift Wing
Air Force
Maintenance
"4th Air Force
