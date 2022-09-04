Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    An Airman assigned to the 911th Security Forces Squadron poses for a photo with his daughter at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April 9, 2022. April is designated as the Month of the Military Child by the Department of Defense Education Activity and was established to underscore the important role children play in the Armed Forces community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 09:03
    Photo ID: 7136692
    VIRIN: 220409-F-UJ876-1016
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.94 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child, by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

