Staff Sgt. Joel Rodriguez participates in wheelchair basketball training at a gym in Fort Belvoir, Virginia prior to leaving for the Netherlands to compete in the Invictus Games. (Photo by MaryTherese Griffin)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2022 20:16
|Photo ID:
|7136319
|VIRIN:
|220409-A-A4453-0001
|Resolution:
|506x496
|Size:
|106.02 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Staff Sgt. Rodriguez Provides Veteran Leadership to Team U.S. at Invictus Games, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Staff Sgt. Rodriguez Provides Veteran Leadership to Team U.S. at Invictus Games
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT