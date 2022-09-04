Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Staff Sgt. Rodriguez Provides Veteran Leadership to Team U.S. at Invictus Games

    Army Staff Sgt. Rodriguez Provides Veteran Leadership to Team U.S. at Invictus Games

    UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Army Recovery Care Program

    Staff Sgt. Joel Rodriguez participates in wheelchair basketball training at a gym in Fort Belvoir, Virginia prior to leaving for the Netherlands to compete in the Invictus Games. (Photo by MaryTherese Griffin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 20:16
    Photo ID: 7136319
    VIRIN: 220409-A-A4453-0001
    Resolution: 506x496
    Size: 106.02 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Staff Sgt. Rodriguez Provides Veteran Leadership to Team U.S. at Invictus Games, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Staff Sgt. Rodriguez Provides Veteran Leadership to Team U.S. at Invictus Games

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    adaptive sports
    invictus games
    fort belvoir virginia
    army recovery care program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT