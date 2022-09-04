Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    118th Med Group train for expanded tactical care mission during wing exercise.

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Harwood 

    118th Wing, Public Affairs, Tennessee Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. William Caraway, left, a member of the 118th Wing Medical Group, Tennessee Air National Guard, carries a litter with Staff Sgt. Preston Nelson, right, also a member of the 118th Medical Group April 10, 2022 at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee. The 118th Medical Group participated in a base wide exercise to prepare for near peer conflict. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Harwood)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 15:17
    Photo ID: 7135909
    VIRIN: 220309-Z-NC926-1006
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 118th Med Group train for expanded tactical care mission during wing exercise., by SSgt Jordan Harwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    118th Wing Conducts Largest Combat Readiness Exercise in its History

    Medical
    Exercise
    Near Peer

