U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. William Caraway, left, a member of the 118th Wing Medical Group, Tennessee Air National Guard, carries a litter with Staff Sgt. Preston Nelson, right, also a member of the 118th Medical Group April 10, 2022 at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee. The 118th Medical Group participated in a base wide exercise to prepare for near peer conflict. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Harwood)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2022 15:17
|Photo ID:
|7135909
|VIRIN:
|220309-Z-NC926-1006
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|5.5 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 118th Med Group train for expanded tactical care mission during wing exercise., by SSgt Jordan Harwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
118th Wing Conducts Largest Combat Readiness Exercise in its History
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT