U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. William Caraway, left, a member of the 118th Wing Medical Group, Tennessee Air National Guard, tends to a patients wounds during a medical exercise, 10, April 2022 at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee. The 118th Medical Group participated in a base wide exercise to prepare for near peer conflict. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Harwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 04.10.2022 15:17 Photo ID: 7135908 VIRIN: 220309-Z-NC926-1011 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 1.3 MB Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 118th Med Group train for expanded tactical care mission during wing exercise., by SSgt Jordan Harwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.