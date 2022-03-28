Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forrest Sherman Sailors Assist Ukrainian Refugees

    Forrest Sherman Sailors Assist Ukrainian Refugees

    GDANSK, POLAND

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    220328-N-SP805-0007 GDANSK, Poland (March 28, 2022) Cdr. Lawrence Heyworth, executive officer, USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), participates in a community relations event where Sailors helped pack, sort and distribute donations to Ukrainian refugees in the Gdansk region, March 28. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Kathleen Barrios).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.09.2022 10:32
    Photo ID: 7134874
    VIRIN: 220328-N-SP805-0007
    Resolution: 759x1011
    Size: 230.87 KB
    Location: GDANSK, PL 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forrest Sherman Sailors Assist Ukrainian Refugees, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98)

    TAGS

    USS Forrest Sherman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT