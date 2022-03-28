Forrest Sherman Sailors Assist Ukrainian Refugees

220328-N-SP805-0006 GDANSK, Poland (March 28, 2022) Agata Bialy, Coordinator for Local Maritime Heritage with the Gdansk Foundation, speaks with Cdr. Greg Page, commanding officer, CMDCM Morgan Jones, Cdr. Lawrence Heyworth, executive officer, and Lieutenant Jamin Bailey, Chaplain assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), during a community relations event where Sailors helped pack, sort and distribute donations to Ukrainian refugees in the Gdansk region, March 28. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Kathleen Barrios).

