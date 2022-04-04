Patriot Golf Course opens for 2022 season

Colin McCarthy tees off at the Patriot Golf Course in Bedford, Mass., April 4. The 66th Force Support Squadron nine-hole course opened for the season April 1. To learn more about the course, or to schedule tee times, visit https://www.hanscomfss.com/patriot-golf-course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)
