    Patriot Golf Course opens for 2022 season

    BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Colin McCarthy tees off at the Patriot Golf Course in Bedford, Mass., April 4. The 66th Force Support Squadron nine-hole course opened for the season April 1. To learn more about the course, or to schedule tee times, visit https://www.hanscomfss.com/patriot-golf-course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 13:22
    Photo ID: 7133860
    VIRIN: 220404-F-JW594-2040
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: BEDFORD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    66th Force Support Squadron
    Patriot Golf Course
    66FSS

