    Airmen raise awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 139th Airlift Wing show their support for Sexual Assault Awareness Month April 7, 2022 at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri. The wing also displayed teal ribbons on C-130 Hercules aircraft which is a show of support for sexual assault survivors. The city of St. Joseph also declared April 6 as “Start Believing Day” which is aimed at bringing awareness to sexual assault (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 10:11
    Photo ID: 7133432
    VIRIN: 220407-Z-UP142-0007
    Resolution: 4979x3319
    Size: 800.33 KB
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen raise awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAPR
    Sexual Assault Awareness Month

