Airmen raise awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Airmen from the 139th Airlift Wing show their support for Sexual Assault Awareness Month April 7, 2022 at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri. The wing also displayed teal ribbons on C-130 Hercules aircraft which is a show of support for sexual assault survivors. The city of St. Joseph also declared April 6 as “Start Believing Day” which is aimed at bringing awareness to sexual assault (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)

