    Diplomats from U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band on AFN The Eagle

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    AFN Naples

    220408-N-FF029-001 NAPLES, Italy (April 8, 2022) Graphic promoting "The Diplomats" Acoustic Trio from the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band performing live on 97.3 AFN the Eagle. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)

    This work, Diplomats from U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band on AFN The Eagle, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Naples
    Italy
    The Diplomats
    U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band

