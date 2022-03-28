Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    53rd EOD SOF Support Training

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar 

    71st Ordnance Group (EOD)

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians (89D) within 71st Ordnance Group train extensively during Special Operations Forces Support Training (SST) to increase mission readiness as well as survivability in hostile urban environments for future deployments at Yakima, Washington, 30 March, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar)

    71st Ordnance Group: Adapting, Evolving, Improving

    SOF
    Ordnance
    EOD
    SST
    EOD Tech
    20th CBRNE
    71stEOD

