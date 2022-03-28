Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians (89D) within 71st Ordnance Group train extensively during Special Operations Forces Support Training (SST) to increase mission readiness as well as survivability in hostile urban environments for future deployments at Yakima, Washington, 30 March, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 19:57
|Photo ID:
|7132428
|VIRIN:
|220330-A-DD152-506
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1009.65 KB
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 53rd EOD SOF Support Training, by SSG Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
71st Ordnance Group: Adapting, Evolving, Improving
