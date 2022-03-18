Three pararescuemen from the Kentucky Air National Guard's 123rd Special Tactics Squadron rescued a drowning infant at a pool in Louisville, Ky., March 15, 2022. Master Sgt. Elmer Quijada, left; Tech. Sgt. Ryan Penne, center; and Master Sgt. Devin Butcher, who were conducting unrelated training at the pool and are certified paramedics, administered life-saving aid to the child, who had stopped breathing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 11:08 Photo ID: 7131527 VIRIN: 220318-Z-VT419-0006 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 4.51 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Air Guardsmen rescue drowning infant, by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.