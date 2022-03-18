Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air Guardsmen rescue drowning infant

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Three pararescuemen from the Kentucky Air National Guard's 123rd Special Tactics Squadron rescued a drowning infant at a pool in Louisville, Ky., March 15, 2022. Master Sgt. Elmer Quijada, left; Tech. Sgt. Ryan Penne, center; and Master Sgt. Devin Butcher, who were conducting unrelated training at the pool and are certified paramedics, administered life-saving aid to the child, who had stopped breathing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Air Guardsmen rescue drowning infant, by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Baby
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Special Tactics Squadron

