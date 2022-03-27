Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCSA Special Agent Volunteers with His Wife to Impact and Improve Literacy in Illinois

    IL, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) Special Agent Jeff Lapp – who works in the Background Investigations St. Louis Field Office – volunteers his free time with his wife, Tiffany, to increase literacy in his community. “The books are waiting in our basement to be donated and will go out to our local library, Little Libraries and reading nooks – to whoever needs them,” said Lapp.
    When the couple heard about a program called the Little Free Library, they decided to sponsor one in Springfield and bought it pre-made with their co-sponsor – the FBI, who paid half. “We maintain that Little Free Library and other Little Libraries in the city.”

    FBI
    Literacy
    DCSA
    Little Free Library

