DCSA Special Agent Volunteers with His Wife to Impact and Improve Literacy in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) Special Agent Jeff Lapp – who works in the Background Investigations St. Louis Field Office – volunteers his free time with his wife, Tiffany, to increase literacy in his community. “The books are waiting in our basement to be donated and will go out to our local library, Little Libraries and reading nooks – to whoever needs them,” said Lapp.

When the couple heard about a program called the Little Free Library, they decided to sponsor one in Springfield and bought it pre-made with their co-sponsor – the FBI, who paid half. “We maintain that Little Free Library and other Little Libraries in the city.”

