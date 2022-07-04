Maj. Gen. Michele Bredenkamp visits Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy

Maj. Gen. Michele Bredenkamp, the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) commanding general, right, and Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa commander, meet in front of the Eternal Flame memorial on Caserma Ederle during Bredenkamp’s visit to Vicenza, Italy, Apr. 7, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

Date Taken: 04.07.2022
Location: VICENZA, IT