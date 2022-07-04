Maj. Gen. Michele Bredenkamp, the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) commanding general, right, and Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa commander, meet in front of the Eternal Flame memorial on Caserma Ederle during Bredenkamp’s visit to Vicenza, Italy, Apr. 7, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 08:45
|Photo ID:
|7131195
|VIRIN:
|220407-A-DO858-0001
|Resolution:
|2303x1500
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Michele Bredenkamp visits Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT