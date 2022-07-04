Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Michele Bredenkamp visits Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy

    Maj. Gen. Michele Bredenkamp visits Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Maj. Gen. Michele Bredenkamp, the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) commanding general, right, and Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa commander, meet in front of the Eternal Flame memorial on Caserma Ederle during Bredenkamp’s visit to Vicenza, Italy, Apr. 7, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Michele Bredenkamp visits Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

