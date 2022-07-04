Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE-AFAFRICA Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    USAFE-AFAFRICA Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa pose for a group photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 7, 2022. The members were named USAFE-AFAFRICA's Outstanding Airmen of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 08:46
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA Outstanding Airmen of the Year, by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

