Members of U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa pose for a group photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 7, 2022. The members were named USAFE-AFAFRICA's Outstanding Airmen of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 08:46
|Photo ID:
|7131183
|VIRIN:
|220407-F-YM277-1018
|Resolution:
|5292x3730
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA Outstanding Airmen of the Year, by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
