NMCB-3 Command Indoctrination Training

CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (April 6, 2022) Utilitiesman 1st Class Joshua Nikkel, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Three (NMCB-3), gives command indoctrination training to members of his command at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan April 6, 2022. NMCB-3 provides engineering and construction support to naval and joint forces around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

