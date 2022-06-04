Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB-3 Command Indoctrination Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (April 6, 2022) Utilitiesman 1st Class Joshua Nikkel, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Three (NMCB-3), gives command indoctrination training to members of his command at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan April 6, 2022. NMCB-3 provides engineering and construction support to naval and joint forces around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

