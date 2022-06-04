CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (April 6, 2022) Utilitiesman 1st Class Joshua Nikkel, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Three (NMCB-3), gives command indoctrination training to members of his command at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan April 6, 2022. NMCB-3 provides engineering and construction support to naval and joint forces around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 01:43
|Photo ID:
|7130960
|VIRIN:
|220406-N-QY759-0021
|Resolution:
|6037x4312
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB-3 Command Indoctrination Training, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
