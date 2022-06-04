Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Non-commissioned officer comes back home to brave rifles country

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Maj. Gabriela Thompson 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sergeant Adam West stands in front of the sign for 4th Squadron, 3d Cavalry Regiment at Fort Hood, Texas, April 6, 2022. West is a cavalry scout who returned to the regiment last fall. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Gabby Thompson

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 16:53
    Photo ID: 7129679
    VIRIN: 220406-A-SD006-715
    Resolution: 2372x2442
    Size: 1005.51 KB
    Location: KILLEEN, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Non-commissioned officer comes back home to brave rifles country, by MAJ Gabriela Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hood

    Fort Hood
    3d Cavalry Regiment

