    Bionet Sonar tests underwater wireless network at NUWC Division Newport’s Narragansett Bay Test Facility

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    A Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport team assists Massachusetts-based small business Bionet Sonar by underwater testing its new wireless technology called HydroNet at the Narragansett Bay Test Facility on Feb. 10, 2022. Pictured are: Dillon Fournier (from left), manager, Division Newport’s Narragansett Bay Test Facility; Emrecan Demirors, co-founder of Bionet Sonar; Dr. Steve Bordonaro, director, Northeast Tech Bridge; and Bionet Sonar employees, Ryan Burke and Kerem Enhos.

