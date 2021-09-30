Bionet Sonar tests underwater wireless network at NUWC Division Newport’s Narragansett Bay Test Facility

A Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport team assists Massachusetts-based small business Bionet Sonar by underwater testing its new wireless technology called HydroNet at the Narragansett Bay Test Facility on Feb. 10, 2022. Pictured are: Dillon Fournier (from left), manager, Division Newport’s Narragansett Bay Test Facility; Emrecan Demirors, co-founder of Bionet Sonar; Dr. Steve Bordonaro, director, Northeast Tech Bridge; and Bionet Sonar employees, Ryan Burke and Kerem Enhos.
