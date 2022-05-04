NAVWAR Highlights the Power of Information for Modern Warfare at Sea-Air-Space 2022

Chief engineer for Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), Rear Adm. Eric Ruttenberg, speaks at the U.S. Navy’s Information Warfare Pavilion at Sea-Air-Space 2022. Hosted by the Navy League of the United States, the Sea-Air-Space Exposition is now the largest maritime exposition in the United States and continues as an invaluable extension of the Navy League's mission of maritime policy, education and sea service support. (US Navy photo by Bob Fluegel/Released)

