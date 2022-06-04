ICP Class 2022-3 Graduates

U.S. Air Force Airmen enrolled in the Instructor Certification Program graduate, April 6, 2022. at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in East Tennessee, McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. The ICP class provides service members with a new means of skills training in effective and efficient leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by TSgt Treven Cannon)

Date Taken: 04.06.2022
Location: LOISVILLE, TN, US