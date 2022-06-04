Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ICP Class 2022-3 Graduates

    ICP Class 2022-3 Graduates

    LOISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Treven Cannon 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    U.S. Air Force Airmen enrolled in the Instructor Certification Program graduate, April 6, 2022. at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in East Tennessee, McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. The ICP class provides service members with a new means of skills training in effective and efficient leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by TSgt Treven Cannon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 12:34
    Photo ID: 7128844
    VIRIN: 220406-Z-KT184-1001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.84 MB
    Location: LOISVILLE, TN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ICP Class 2022-3 Graduates, by TSgt Treven Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Education
    EPME
    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT