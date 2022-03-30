Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RIA factory commander among leaders to sign sexual assault proclamation

    RIA factory commander among leaders to sign sexual assault proclamation

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Debralee Best 

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    Col. Shari Bennett, commander, Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, signs the Rock Island Arsenal Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation on behalf of everyone at RIA-JMTC to lead into Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. Every year, Arsenal senior leaders and community leaders sign a proclamation devoting themselves to the prevention of sexual harassment and assault. (U.S. Army photo by Debralee Lutgen/RIA-JMTC)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 11:24
    Photo ID: 7128680
    VIRIN: 220330-A-FW423-642
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIA factory commander among leaders to sign sexual assault proclamation, by Debralee Best, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sexual assault
    SHARP
    community
    manufacturing
    RIA-JMTC
    Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT