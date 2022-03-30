RIA factory commander among leaders to sign sexual assault proclamation

Col. Shari Bennett, commander, Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, signs the Rock Island Arsenal Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation on behalf of everyone at RIA-JMTC to lead into Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. Every year, Arsenal senior leaders and community leaders sign a proclamation devoting themselves to the prevention of sexual harassment and assault. (U.S. Army photo by Debralee Lutgen/RIA-JMTC)

