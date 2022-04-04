Installation leadership recognize April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

Col. Katrina Stephens, installation commander, signs a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., April 4, while Jersouk Touy, from left, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office program manager, Rachel Desharnais, Installation Sexual Assault Victim Advocate, and Chief Master Sgt. William Hebb, installation command chief, look on. Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month calls attention to the fact that sexual violence is widespread and it brings advocates and communities together to help prevent these crimes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

