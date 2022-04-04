Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Installation leadership recognize April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    Installation leadership recognize April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Col. Katrina Stephens, installation commander, signs a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., April 4, while Jersouk Touy, from left, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office program manager, Rachel Desharnais, Installation Sexual Assault Victim Advocate, and Chief Master Sgt. William Hebb, installation command chief, look on. Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month calls attention to the fact that sexual violence is widespread and it brings advocates and communities together to help prevent these crimes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 09:45
    Photo ID: 7128368
    VIRIN: 220404-F-JW594-1022
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Installation leadership recognize April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    proclamation
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT