Balikatan 22 - Philippine National Police, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority and 353rd SOW Meeting

From left, Philippine Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority members, U.S. Air Force 353rd Special Operations Wing members, and Philippine National Police officers pose for a photo during Balikatan 22 at Subic Bay International Airport, Subic Bay, Philippines, April 5, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a long-standing bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)

