    Benelux Family Legacy

    Benelux Family Legacy

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Libby Weiler 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Charles Delmotte, left, and his father Patrick, right, pose together on Chièvres Air Base March 28, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Libby Weiler, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 01:41
    Location: CHIEVRES, WHT, BE 
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Benelux Family Legacy: Patrick and Charles Delmotte

    workforce
    family
    usagbenelux
    armynewswire
    beneluxfamilylegacy
    generationalworkforce

