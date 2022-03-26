Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GREYWOLF Successfully Completes NTC

    GREYWOLF Successfully Completes NTC

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Maj. Heba Bullock 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division deploy a Joint Assault Bridge (JAB) take a brigade photo after successfully completed Decisive Action Rotation 22-05 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Mar. 26, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Russell Youmans, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 18:18
    Photo ID: 7127667
    VIRIN: 220326-A-MM192-079
    Resolution: 5965x2262
    Size: 5.37 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GREYWOLF Successfully Completes NTC, by MAJ Heba Bullock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    GREYWOLF Successfully Completes NTC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    National Training Center
    GREYWOLF
    III Corps and Fort Hood
    3ABCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT