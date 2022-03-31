Space Operations Command Leaders Welcome Australian Defense Space Commander

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, Commander of Space Operations Command (center), and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Douglas Schiess, Deputy Commanding General, SpOC Operations (left), welcome Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice Marshal Catherine Roberts (right) at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, March 31, 2022. AVM Roberts is the inaugural commander of Australia's Defence Space Command, established on January 18, 2022. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim. Parts of this image have been obscured for security reasons.)

