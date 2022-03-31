Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Operations Command Leaders Welcome Australian Defense Space Commander

    Space Operations Command Leaders Welcome Australian Defense Space Commander

    CO, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, Commander of Space Operations Command (center), and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Douglas Schiess, Deputy Commanding General, SpOC Operations (left), welcome Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice Marshal Catherine Roberts (right) at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, March 31, 2022. AVM Roberts is the inaugural commander of Australia's Defence Space Command, established on January 18, 2022. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim. Parts of this image have been obscured for security reasons.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 17:05
    Photo ID: 7127472
    VIRIN: 220331-F-WA228-1007
    Resolution: 4779x2814
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Operations Command Leaders Welcome Australian Defense Space Commander, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Australia
    SpOC
    Space Operations Command
    Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting
    Brig. Gen. Douglas Schiess
    AVM Catherine Roberts

