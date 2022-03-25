Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Col. Bryan T. Donohue awarded with the Meritorious Service Medal during his retirement ceremony.

    Lt. Col. Bryan T. Donohue awarded with the Meritorious Service Medal during his retirement ceremony.

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Teslovich 

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Commanding Officer Capt. Michael L. Witherspoon pins retiring Lt. Col. Bryan T. Donohue with the Meritorious Service Medal during his retirement ceremony March 25 and the Carl Brashear Conference Center. Donohue is retiring after more than 24 years of honorable service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 14:02
    Photo ID: 7127020
    VIRIN: 220325-N-RJ789-136
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 21.24 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Bryan T. Donohue awarded with the Meritorious Service Medal during his retirement ceremony., by PO3 Zachary Teslovich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Expeditionary
    Joint Base
    US Army
    US Navy
    JEBLCFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT