Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Commanding Officer Capt. Michael L. Witherspoon pins retiring Lt. Col. Bryan T. Donohue with the Meritorious Service Medal during his retirement ceremony March 25 and the Carl Brashear Conference Center. Donohue is retiring after more than 24 years of honorable service.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 14:02
|Photo ID:
|7127020
|VIRIN:
|220325-N-RJ789-136
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|21.24 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Bryan T. Donohue awarded with the Meritorious Service Medal during his retirement ceremony., by PO3 Zachary Teslovich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT