Lt. Col. Bryan T. Donohue awarded with the Meritorious Service Medal during his retirement ceremony.

Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Commanding Officer Capt. Michael L. Witherspoon pins retiring Lt. Col. Bryan T. Donohue with the Meritorious Service Medal during his retirement ceremony March 25 and the Carl Brashear Conference Center. Donohue is retiring after more than 24 years of honorable service.

