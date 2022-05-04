Month of the Military Child 2022

April is designated as the Month of the Military Child, underscoring the important role military children play in the armed forces community. Sponsored by the Department of Defense Military Community and Family Policy, the Month of the Military Child is a time to applaud military families and their children for the daily sacrifices and the challenges they overcome. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

