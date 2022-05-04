Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child 2022

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    April is designated as the Month of the Military Child, underscoring the important role military children play in the armed forces community. Sponsored by the Department of Defense Military Community and Family Policy, the Month of the Military Child is a time to applaud military families and their children for the daily sacrifices and the challenges they overcome. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 13:33
    Photo ID: 7126954
    VIRIN: 220405-F-PJ280-1002
    Resolution: 4000x2667
    Size: 523.68 KB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    Military family
    Military Child
    deployment homecoming
    Guard Family

