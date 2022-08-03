U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians train with FBI SWAT team snipers

FBI snipers from the FBI Office in Stillwater, Oklahoma, helped Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians from the 761st Ordnance Company (EOD) to hone their skills with the M107 50-caliber sniper rifle for surface munition disruption missions. Spc. Dalton J. Shier from the Fort Sill, Oklahoma-based company coordinated the long-range shooting fundamentals training. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher A. Ebey.

Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 Location: FORT SILL, OK, US