FBI snipers from the FBI Office in Stillwater, Oklahoma, helped Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians from the 761st Ordnance Company (EOD) to hone their skills with the M107 50-caliber sniper rifle for surface munition disruption missions. Spc. Dalton J. Shier from the Fort Sill, Oklahoma-based company coordinated the long-range shooting fundamentals training. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher A. Ebey.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 16:47
|Photo ID:
|7125287
|VIRIN:
|040422-A-A4433-002
|Resolution:
|960x720
|Size:
|102.04 KB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians train with FBI SWAT team snipers [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians train with FBI SWAT team snipers
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT