Name:

Sgt. Gabriel Ferreira Escobar



Job title:

Motor Transport Operator



Assigned:

18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion,

515th Transportation Company



Location:

Baumholder, DE



Experience:

5 Years prior service in the Marine Corps

5 Years as a Motor Transport Operator 88M



Hometown:

White Plains, NY



Can you explain what you do and what you are responsible for at your unit?

I am the first-line supervisor to two junior enlisted soldiers. When needed, I take over responsibilities as squad leader and Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge for various missions across Europe. I often get involved in many other missions within Germany and other countries in Europe as we handle Fueler trucks to support other units that need our logistics. Previously, I was the dispatcher to my company's operations section and the assistant barracks manager to the 515th Transportation Company for 2021.



Why is what you do in your unit important?

Every job, title, rank, and position in the military has a critical role. I try every day to remind my soldiers how they are essential to our unit. Being one of many who can constantly empower your Soldiers by simply telling them they matter and that the unit is stronger because of their presence makes me believe what I do daily is important.



What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?

I love being a motor transport operator since it has allowed me to broaden my experiences as a professional and as an adventurer. Having this job has allowed me to travel and see different sites in the world, experience other cultures, and meet different people with unique cultural backgrounds. It makes it easier for me to network with other professionals and allows me to be constantly on the road trucking and conducting multiple different missions in support of other units around the continent; that's what motivates me. Growing up in the circumstances I did, I would have never been able to live my dream of traveling the world if it wasn't for the Army.

