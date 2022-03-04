Date Taken: 04.03.2022 Date Posted: 04.03.2022 19:54 Photo ID: 7123396 VIRIN: 220403-Z-UN487-2347 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 27.82 MB Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Barnestormer’s bold action saves nearly $150k in training costs, provides excellent joint training opportunity [Image 19 of 19], by 1st Lt. Amelia Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.