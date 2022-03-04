Nearly 50 Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve members from the 104th Fighter Wing, 158th Fighter Wing and 439th Air Mobility Wing worked together to complete a joint hands-on Crash, Damaged or Disabled Aircraft Recovery training at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, April 3, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 19:54
|Photo ID:
|7123396
|VIRIN:
|220403-Z-UN487-2347
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|27.82 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Barnestormer’s bold action saves nearly $150k in training costs, provides excellent joint training opportunity [Image 19 of 19], by 1st Lt. Amelia Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Barnestormer’s bold action saves nearly $150k in training costs, provides excellent joint training opportunity
