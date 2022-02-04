Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    129th Rescue Wing Group Photo with Col. Teal

    MOFFETT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    129th Rescue Wing

    Airmen from the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, gather for a group photo with incoming wing commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Victor Teal, Jr., on his first day in command, April 2, 2022, at Moffett Air National Guard Base, California. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Location: MOFFETT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, CA, US
    group photo
    129th Rescue Wing

