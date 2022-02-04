Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard Executive Director Visits the Delaware Air National Guard

    Air National Guard Executive Director Visits the Delaware Air National Guard

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alonzo Chapman 

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    Mr. Devin L. Cate, Executive Director, Air National Guard, addresses members of the 166th Civil Engineer Squadron during a visit to New Castle Air National Guard Base, Del., April 2, 2022. Mr. Cate met with senior leaders and Airmen to learn more about the Delaware Air National Guard mission, and recognize superior performers. (Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Alonzo Chapman)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 15:28
    Photo ID: 7123058
    VIRIN: 220402-Z-AE295-1021
    Resolution: 7279x4904
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 
    engineer
    delaware
    civil
    166th
    166 AW
    cate

