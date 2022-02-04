Air National Guard Executive Director Visits the Delaware Air National Guard

Mr. Devin L. Cate, Executive Director, Air National Guard, addresses members of the 166th Civil Engineer Squadron during a visit to New Castle Air National Guard Base, Del., April 2, 2022. Mr. Cate met with senior leaders and Airmen to learn more about the Delaware Air National Guard mission, and recognize superior performers. (Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Alonzo Chapman)

