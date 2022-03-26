69th Armor Regiment, 1ABCT, 3ID Re-enlistment

U.S. Army Soldier, Sgt. Monica Suarez of Company G, 69th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division conducts her re-enlistment with Capt. Eduardo Rivera at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The 1st ABCT, 3rd ID deployed to Europe to assure NATO allies, deter further aggression against NATO member state, and train with the host-nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by SFC Crichton, Ian)

