    69th Armor Regiment, 1ABCT, 3ID Re-enlistment

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Capt. Patrick Connelly 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldier, Sgt. Monica Suarez of Company G, 69th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division conducts her re-enlistment with Capt. Eduardo Rivera at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The 1st ABCT, 3rd ID deployed to Europe to assure NATO allies, deter further aggression against NATO member state, and train with the host-nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by SFC Crichton, Ian)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 12:40
    Photo ID: 7122873
    VIRIN: 220326-A-DI239-181
    Resolution: 1242x696
    Size: 278.47 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 69th Armor Regiment, 1ABCT, 3ID Re-enlistment, by CPT Patrick Connelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

