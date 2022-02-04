Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combative Training

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force security specialists with the 182nd Security Forces Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, hone their skills during combative training over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois on April 2, 2022. This training is organized to teach Airmen how to safely engage with combative suspects. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    security forces
    combative training

