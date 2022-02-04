U.S. Air Force security specialists with the 182nd Security Forces Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, hone their skills during combative training over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois on April 2, 2022. This training is organized to teach Airmen how to safely engage with combative suspects. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

