Serving those who who Serve

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 182nd Force Support Squadron serve a meal to fellow Airmen in a Deployable Rapid Assembly Shelter at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, Peoria, Illinois, April 2, 2022. Airmen in the 182nd FSS are responsible for preparing and serving meals to Airmen on regularly schedule drill weekends. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)
Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 17:06
Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
