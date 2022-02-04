Serving those who who Serve

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 182nd Force Support Squadron serve a meal to fellow Airmen in a Deployable Rapid Assembly Shelter at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, Peoria, Illinois, April 2, 2022. Airmen in the 182nd FSS are responsible for preparing and serving meals to Airmen on regularly schedule drill weekends. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 17:06
    Photo ID: 7122439
    VIRIN: 220402-Z-QB509-1043
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 
    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    Readiness
    18nd Airlift Wing
    182nd Force Support Squadron
    DRASH MX

