U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 182nd Force Support Squadron serve a meal to fellow Airmen in a Deployable Rapid Assembly Shelter at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, Peoria, Illinois, April 2, 2022. Airmen in the 182nd FSS are responsible for preparing and serving meals to Airmen on regularly schedule drill weekends. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2022 Date Posted: 04.02.2022 17:06 Photo ID: 7122439 VIRIN: 220402-Z-QB509-1043 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 3.15 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Serving those who who Serve, by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.