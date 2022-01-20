Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Park ranger saves man from thin ice

    VALLEY CITY, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Scott Tichy, park ranger, shows off the ice rescue suit at Lake Ashtabula, near Valley City, North Dakota, Jan. 20.

    IMAGE INFO

    Corps of Engineers
    Corps
    ice rescue
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Lake Ashtabula

