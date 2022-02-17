Scott Tichy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District Lake Ashtabula lead park ranger, grooms the cross-country ski trails at Lake Ashtabula, near Valley City, North Dakota, Feb. 17.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 17:34
|Photo ID:
|7121487
|VIRIN:
|220217-A-LI073-114
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|16.45 MB
|Location:
|VALLEY CITY, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ski trail provides winter recreation opportunity with a view, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ski trail provides winter recreation opportunity with a view
