    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VALLEY CITY, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Scott Tichy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District Lake Ashtabula lead park ranger, grooms the cross-country ski trails at Lake Ashtabula, near Valley City, North Dakota, Feb. 17.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 17:34
    Location: VALLEY CITY, ND, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ski trail provides winter recreation opportunity with a view, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    ski trails
    Lake Ashtabula

