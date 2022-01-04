CIWT Celebrates Birthday of Chief Petty Officer Rate

On Apr. 1, 2022, all the chief, senior chief and master chief petty officers on Corry Station gathered at Center for Information Warfare Training headquarters for the morning colors ceremony in honor of the 129th birthday of the chief petty officer rate.

