CIWT Celebrates Birthday of Chief Petty Officer Rate

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Kurt Van Slooten 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    On Apr. 1, 2022, all the chief, senior chief and master chief petty officers on Corry Station gathered at Center for Information Warfare Training headquarters for the morning colors ceremony in honor of the 129th birthday of the chief petty officer rate.

    TAGS

    NETC
    Chiefs Birthday
    CIWT
    IWTC Corry Station

