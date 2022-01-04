On Apr. 1, 2022, all the chief, senior chief and master chief petty officers on Corry Station gathered at Center for Information Warfare Training headquarters for the morning colors ceremony in honor of the 129th birthday of the chief petty officer rate.
This work, CIWT Celebrates Birthday of Chief Petty Officer Rate, by Kurt Van Slooten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CIWT Celebrates Birthday of Chief Petty Officer Rate
