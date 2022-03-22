Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFMCC Flag Course 2022 Strengthens Partnerships

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220322-A-IO596-0003
    MIAMI, Fla. - (March 22, 2022) -- U.S. and partner nation flag and general officers participate in the Combined Force Maritime Component Commander (CFMCC) Flag Course at the U.S. Southern Command Conference Center of the Americas, March 21-25. Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, and the U.S. Naval War College co-hosted the course, which seeks to improve the effectiveness of senior leaders who routinely function together at the operational level of command and control. This year, 28 leaders from Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Uruguay along with leader from the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, and National Guard participated in the course. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mr. Juan Chiari/Released)

    Photo ID: 7120470
    VIRIN: 220322-A-IO596-0003
    Location: US
    CFMCC 2022 Strengthens Partnerships

    Interoperability
    U.S. 4th Fleet
    Partner Nations
    U.S. NAVSO
    CFMCC Course

