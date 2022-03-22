CFMCC Flag Course 2022 Strengthens Partnerships

220322-A-IO596-0003

MIAMI, Fla. - (March 22, 2022) -- U.S. and partner nation flag and general officers participate in the Combined Force Maritime Component Commander (CFMCC) Flag Course at the U.S. Southern Command Conference Center of the Americas, March 21-25. Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, and the U.S. Naval War College co-hosted the course, which seeks to improve the effectiveness of senior leaders who routinely function together at the operational level of command and control. This year, 28 leaders from Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Uruguay along with leader from the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, and National Guard participated in the course. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mr. Juan Chiari/Released)

