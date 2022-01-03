Four Legged Warriors

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Blake Krayenhagen, a 460th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, performs training exercises with his canine, Sego, March 1, 2022, at the Security Forces Kennels on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. MWD handlers ensure security and safety by performing drug and bomb sniffing duties across the installation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

