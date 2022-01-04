Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    84th Training Command recognizes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Capt. Christina Winters 

    84th Training Command

    Leaders at the 84th TC recognize the importance of unit cohesion and solidarity in a common cause through discipline, education, and comradery. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) and we as team are dedicated to the prevention of personal space, respect for others, and promote the health of our organization with continued dedication to our Soldiers, Families, and Civilians. Our people are the heart of our organization.

    This work, 84th Training Command recognizes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by CPT Christina Winters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

