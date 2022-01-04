84th Training Command recognizes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

Leaders at the 84th TC recognize the importance of unit cohesion and solidarity in a common cause through discipline, education, and comradery. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) and we as team are dedicated to the prevention of personal space, respect for others, and promote the health of our organization with continued dedication to our Soldiers, Families, and Civilians. Our people are the heart of our organization.

