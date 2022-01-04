It was on April 1, 1893, that the U.S. Navy chief petty officer became officially the Fleet’s senior enlisted rank, serving as a bridge between officers and junior enlisted Sailors. For the approximately 40 CPOs assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton, primarily of the hospital corpsman rate, the collective knowledge, experience and expertise – and deckplate leadership – helps guide the command to continually providing a ready medical force more than capable of ensuring there’s a medically ready force in the nation’s third largest fleet concentration. Happy 129th Birthday, Navy Chiefs! (Official Navy photos by NHB/NMRTC Bremerton PAO, retired JOC (SW) Douglas H Stutz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 09:13 Photo ID: 7120366 VIRIN: 220401-N-HU933-129 Resolution: 1280x720 Size: 287.64 KB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 129 Years of Deckplate Leadership - Navy Chiefs recognized at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.