    129 Years of Deckplate Leadership - Navy Chiefs recognized at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    It was on April 1, 1893, that the U.S. Navy chief petty officer became officially the Fleet’s senior enlisted rank, serving as a bridge between officers and junior enlisted Sailors. For the approximately 40 CPOs assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton, primarily of the hospital corpsman rate, the collective knowledge, experience and expertise – and deckplate leadership – helps guide the command to continually providing a ready medical force more than capable of ensuring there’s a medically ready force in the nation’s third largest fleet concentration. Happy 129th Birthday, Navy Chiefs! (Official Navy photos by NHB/NMRTC Bremerton PAO, retired JOC (SW) Douglas H Stutz)

