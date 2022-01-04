1st TSC observes beginning of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in Kuwait

Col. Sean P. Davis, deputy commanding officer, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, right, and Col. Patrick K. McClelland, commander, 401st Army Field Support Brigade, cut a cake observing the beginning of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 1, 2022.

This year's theme is "STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate." It is a call to action for individuals at all levels of the Department to Defense to use their personal strength to advance positive change in preventing sexual violence. Soldiers are asked to take a "Step Forward" and highlight the power of acts that bolster prevention, increase reporting, and promote advocacy for a safer DoD community.

