    1st TSC observes beginning of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in Kuwait

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Col. Sean P. Davis, deputy commanding officer, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, right, and Col. Patrick K. McClelland, commander, 401st Army Field Support Brigade, cut a cake observing the beginning of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 1, 2022.
    This year's theme is "STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate." It is a call to action for individuals at all levels of the Department to Defense to use their personal strength to advance positive change in preventing sexual violence. Soldiers are asked to take a "Step Forward" and highlight the power of acts that bolster prevention, increase reporting, and promote advocacy for a safer DoD community.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 07:06
    Photo ID: 7120193
    VIRIN: 220401-A-RV385-001
    Resolution: 5370x3580
    Size: 10.96 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st TSC observes beginning of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in Kuwait, by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

